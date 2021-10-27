ICC Prosecutor on 10-day mission to Colombia and Venezuela

Since Monday and until 3 November, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Mr Karim A.A. Khan QC, will undertake a 10-day mission to Latin America, which will include official visits to the Republic of Colombia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The mission to the region builds upon the productive meetings the Prosecutor has already held, both in-person and virtually, with multiple stakeholders in relation to both situations.

During the official visits, Prosecutor Khan and his delegation will hold meetings with different stakeholders including high-level meetings with the authorities, the judiciary, representatives of the diplomatic corps as well as civil society and non-governmental organizations.

These visits reflect Prosecutor Khan's commitment to increase direct engagement with the region, and to explore avenues for cooperation in line with the principle of complementarity.

“I am convinced that further engagement and cooperation with States Parties will enhance the functioning of the Rome Statute regime, in line with the principle of complementarity. Communication is essential to explain the mandate of the Office of the Prosecutor and of the ICC and to build trust with relevant stakeholders. I look forward to listening and learning on this, my first trip as ICC Prosecutor to the region,” stated the Prosecutor.

The Office is currently conducting preliminary examinations relating to the situations in Bolivia; Colombia; Guinea; Venezuela I and Venezuela II; and has completed its preliminary examinations of the situations in Ukraine and Nigeria, which are pending requests to seek authorization to proceed to investigation.