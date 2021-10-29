Bolsonaro loyalist want to make him Senator for life

As charges to be filed against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro get increasingly threatening, political allies of the head of state are said to be looking for ways to shield him from a possible conviction.

According to press reports released Friday, the solution would be to create the post of senator for life, which has been well received in Bolsonarist circles.

The Senate's Parliamentary Committee (CPI) which has investigated the Government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has issued a report whereby Bolsonaro looks guilty of crimes against humanity and charges are expected to be filed by the Prosecution.

Lawmakers from the ruling Progressive Party (PP) have admitted a “shielding operation” was underway through a Constitutional Amendment Project (PEC) to create the post of senator for life, journalist Andrea Saadi of GloboNews reported.

The CPI had approved Tuesday a report with 9 counts against Bolsonaro for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CPI accusations were handed over to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Attorney General's Office, and it is expected that they will be forwarded on to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The initiative to promote the PEC of the life senatorial office “began to take shape 15 or 20 days ago,” when it was decided to recycle a bill that emerged almost two decades ago, noted reporter Natus Nery, also from GloboNews.

According to this initiative, the post of senator for life be granted to all former presidents, not just Bolsonaro. It would be very similar to the clause former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet drafted for himself before relinquishing power to democratically elected authorities.

Bolsonaro reportedly trusts Attorney General Augusto Aras will not follow through on these recommendations, nor will he allow others to prosper.

But both Bolsonaro and his sons, who are also accused by the Senate, fear that if the president is not reelected in 2022, his situation will become more vulnerable because he will have lost his legal immunity.