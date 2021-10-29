EU should lift entry restrictions to travelers from Argentina, Colombia and Peru

All four countries have recorded a low number of COVID-19 cases in recent days

The European Union Council has advised Member States Friday to add Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and also Namibia to the list of countries for which travel restrictions to/from the European Union should be lifted at the earliest time possible.

The Council of the European Union has re-assessed the COVID-19 epidemiological situation in those countries and made the new recommendations accordingly.

The list will continue to be examined and -if necessary- updated every two weeks.

The current list is as follows: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Jordan, Kuwait, Namibia, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, China.

Data by the World Health Organization show that all four countries have recorded a low number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In Namibia, for example, which is home to 2.541 million residents, only nine new cases have been marked within the last 24 hours. Whereas in Peru, which counts a population of 32.97 million, 793 new cases have been recorded.

As per Argentina and Colombia, both of which have larger populations – 45.38 million and 50.88 million respectively – the number of cases recorded is 1,415 and 1,428 in the last 24 hours.