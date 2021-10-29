Uruguay, Pfizer agree on supply of COVID-19 vaccines for 2022

29th Friday, October 2021 - 11:24 UTC Full article

Uruguay will vaccinate locals first and then offer booster doses to foreigners, Delgado explained

The Government of Uruguay finally reached an agreement with Pfizer for the supply of 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines during 2022, it was announced Thursday in Montevideo.

Secretary of the Presidency Álvaro Delgado also explained a clause had been added to the contract, so that Uruguay may have access to immunizers vaccine for children between 5 and 12 years of age, should that treatment be approved.

Delgado made the announcements after meeting with Pfizer's regional manager Nicolás Bäcker.

The Uruguayan official said a broad agreement had been reached for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for 2022, consisting of 3.7 million doses of Pfizer's drug.

During the meeting, the logistics for the delivery of the chemicals was also agreed upon.

A clause was also added so that if the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clears the Pfizer drug for use on children aged 5 to 12, Uruguay will have access to the necessary number of doses to cope with that additional demand.

“Uruguay will always have the latest and most comprehensive version,” Delgado said regarding the agreement established with Pfizer.

He also pointed out that doses from other laboratories will not be used for the vaccination booster planned for 2022. Delgado stressed it was not a decision based on political motives, but on scientific grounds rather.

Delgado also underlined that the government's primary objective was to offer the vaccine to all Uruguayans who wish to access it and that only after local demand is met, will there be a surplus for tourists arriving in the country.

The number of remaining doses available for tourists will be decided at a meeting in the coming days with officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Public Health and the Presidency.

It is estimated that as early as the end of November vaccines will be made available to non-resident foreigners, but the elderly and also children aged between 12 and 18 years old. Delgado also explained a limited number of doses will be cleared for that use so that Uruguayans willing to take a booster will not be deprived of it.

Upon entering Uruguay, tourists must book a vaccination appointment just like any Uruguayan, Delgado explained.