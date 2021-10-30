Argentina lifts capacity ban ahead of a football match against Brazil

30th Saturday, October 2021 - 08:51 UTC Full article

“It is expected that we will have an increase in cases for multiple reasons,” VIzzotti also said

Argentine authorities have lifted all capacity restrictions on outdoor events as of Nov. 16, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced Friday. It is also the day Argentina's national football team is to clash with Brazil in a World Cup qualifier.

“The return to the stadiums began October 1 with 50% capacity,” Vizzotti said. “What is announced as of November 16 is 100% capacity at all mass shows; not just football,” she added.

Vizzotti also stressed that under the Emergency Decree currently in force, ”at least one dose [of vaccine] is required and also, depending on the epidemiological situation and the progress of vaccination coverage, the requirements will be permanently reviewed and will be updated if necessary.”

Earlier Friday, Vizzotti welcomed the recommendation of the Council of the European Union (EU) to eliminate restrictions on travel from Argentina to member countries after meeting with ambassadors of that community. The Argentine minister said such an advice reflected the country's epidemiological situation, which is “very good.”

“That the European Union has put Argentina on the 'white list' is very important,” she added.

Vizzotti also admitted it was to be “expected that we will have an increase in the number of [COVID-19] cases.“

“We have said it since August, within the framework of the change in indicators. We have changed the indicator to monitor the number of cases, to monitor the increase in the number of hospitalizations in intensive care units and the tension in the health system,” the Minister explained.

“The objective of vaccination is not to interrupt [the occurrence of] cases, but do not strain the health system and prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” she went on.

“Therefore, it is expected that we will have an increase in cases for multiple reasons. We are only now having the Delta variant rise,” added Vizzotti who also pointed out that with no restrictions on mobility it was only to be expected that cases would rise.

“It is in urban agglomerates where the delta variant is most present, although at the country level it is 60%,” she explained.