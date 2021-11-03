Magallanes coronavirus contagion the highest in Chile; government orders return to restriction measures

3rd Wednesday, November 2021 - 09:23 UTC Full article

Only last 6 October Magallanes was leading in the Advanced Opening phase meaning the community could regain some liberties and ease on restrictions

Magallanes Region, extreme south of Chile and its capital Punta Arenas have been forced by the Chilean Public Health ministry to return to Phase Four of the so called Step by Step Program, given the sustained surge of coronavirus contagions both in the region and at a national level.

This last weekend Magallanes was pointed out as the region with the greatest number of infections in the last fourteen days, and thus Minister of Health Enrique Paris announced that as of this week all Magallanes communities must return to Phase Four, which means mandatory face masks, social distancing and strict abiding by protocols.

Only last 6 October Magallanes was leading in the Advanced Opening phase meaning that members of the community and local industries could regain some liberties and ease on restrictions referred to displacements and forae.

However there was growing concern in the Health ministry given the sustained increase in the number of coronavirus contagions, and positive cases, with some 260 in hospital..

Magallanes authorities are calling on the population to abide by the measures implemented to contain the spread of the virus, avoiding another outbreak of Covid 19. The warning comes when the port of Punta Arenas resumes Antarctic cruises, the best news for the tourism sector in the last eighteen months.

Therefore retake prevention campaigns, insist in self care sanitary measures, keep in mind traceability, get vaccinated and invite those who haven't yet to have the shots for their own safety and that of the community.