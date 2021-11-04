GOL returns to Montevideo after nearly 21 months of domestic-only routes

GOL has made vaccination mandatory for all its workers

Brazilian carrier GOL resumed services to Montevideo after almost 21 months when a flight from São Paulo landed at Montevideo's Carrasco International airport Wednesday.

Montevideo marked GOL's return to the international market. Since March 2020, the airline was forced to stick to domestic flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to government-imposed sanitary restrictions which resulted in a shrinking demand.

For now, the company will have four weekly frequencies to and from Guarulhos Airport on Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Starting Nov. 15 frequencies will be raised to a daily flight.

GOL Linhas Aéreas will also resume the Brasilia - Cancun and São Paulo - Punta Cana routes, starting on November 12 and 13, respectively.

The carrier will return to Buenos Aires Dec. 19, operating to and from the Aeroparque Metropolitan Jorge Newbery Airport from São Paulo (Guarulhos), Rio de Janeiro and Florianópolis airports.

“For a gradual and conscious international recovery, Gol relies on the advancement of vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil and on the improvement of favorable conditions, such as greater control of the epidemic in the country of destination and the recovery of tourist activity,” the company said in a statement.

Thus, from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the company will have a daily flight to Buenos Aires, in addition to having two weekly flights from Florianópolis. “Gol's association with Aerolineas Argentinas will allow Brazilian and Argentine clients to enjoy extensive connectivity both within Argentina and in Brazil, through the operations of both companies. This agreement benefits, for example, access to destinations highly sought after by Brazilians, such as Córdoba, Mendoza, Rosario and Bariloche from Buenos Aires,” it went on.