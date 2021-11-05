Wine production in South America booming: Chile 30% up and Argentina 16%

5th Friday, November 2021 - 09:23 UTC Full article

Given the absence of major climate incidents so far, has meant a considerable jump in grape harvest and wine production in most South American producing countries, says OIV report.

Wine production in Chile this season is expected to increase 30% because of the excellent climate conditions. Some 13,4 million hectoliters are estimated which will also be a record production for Chile and most probably will overtake Argentina.

The International Organization of Vine and Wine, OIV, made the official presentation of production estimates for 2021, which given the absence of major climate incidents so far, has meant a considerable jump in grape harvest and wine production in most South American producing countries.

Likewise Chile and Argentina, according to OIV, are strong candidates to fill the vacuum left by Australia in its banned sales to China.

OIV points out that Argentina's production will augment 16% to 12,5 million hectoliters, Brazil's 60% higher reaching 3,6 million hectoliters while in Uruguay the spike will be of 8% to 0,7 million hectoliters.

The overall increase is not linked to greater vine areas, but in South America and the Southern hemisphere production has seen a historic maximum of 59 million hectoliters (19% higher than in 2019) in contrast to what has happened in the rest of the globe where production has been miserable.

In effect global wine production could drop to 250 million hectoliters, the second lowest production so far this century because of distorted climate conditions in the leading producing countries, Italy, Spain and particularly France