Brazilian president committed no crime during Septemnber 7, prosecutors say

Bolsonaro Friday suggested rural Brazilians should buy guns.

Brazil's Office of the Attorney General's Office (PGR) Friday conveyed to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) the opinion that President's actions and speeches during the Sept. 7 demonstrations were not a crime but a “theft of rhetoric” at the most.

The document was signed by Deputy Attorney General Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, for whom the president's conduct was nothing more than 'theft of rhetoric'.

“Since there was no use of violence or threats, the news being limited to verbal imprecation, or any other attitudes and behaviors that are not able to nullify or significantly hinder the constitutional power's ability to act, there is no crime,” wrote the prosecutor.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues had filed charges against Bolsonaro for the crimes of attacking the constitutional order, the Democratic State of Law and the separation of Powers. The Congressman, who has vice chaired the Senatorial Committee known as CPI which investigated Bolsonaro for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, also asked for an investigation into the financing of the demonstrations organized in São Paulo and Brasília on Independence Day.

When speaking to supporters, Bolsonaro threatened not to comply with court decisions and and raised suspicions about the electronic ballot box system. He then backed off from the attacks and on the advice of his predecessor, former President Michel Temer (MDB), said the statements were made in the 'heat of the moment'.

In addition to the request to the STF, there is an ongoing investigation at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) delving into whether politicians and businessmen have financed the allegedly anti-democratic demonstrations called by the federal government on Sept. 7.

The case was launched based on the basis of a video which went viral on social media showing one of the organizers of the Bolsonarist motorcade caravan distributing t-shirts and money to supporters who attended the event in São Paulo.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro Friday suggested rural Brazilians should buy guns. The president advised peasants to “buy your guns,” during a ceremony in Ponta Grossa.