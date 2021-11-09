South Georgia invites comments on its five-year framework for managing the territory

9th Tuesday, November 2021 - 09:11 UTC Full article

PSI provides the framework within which the SG Government will drive forward its policies to ensure that SGSSI continues to be an ecosystem in recovery

South Georgia’s government (GSGSSI) recently published ‘Protect, Sustain, Inspire’ (PSI), their five-year framework for managing the territory over the next few years. They are now developing a system of milestones and success criteria, by which their progress in implementing the aims of the framework can be gauged.

According to the SGSSI's Newsletter PSI provides the framework within which the South Georgia Government will drive forward its policies to ensure that SGSSI continues to be an ecosystem in recovery. PSI sets out a stewardship framework for the next five years, but the values contained in that document will continue to underpin the Government’s work beyond 2025.

To meet its responsibilities to deliver PSI, the Government has set out several draft success criteria and milestones through which it can prioritize its work and provide clarity around the Government plans.

As with PSI, the views of those with an interest in SGSSI are a key aspect of developing Government policy. For that reason, SGSSI is inviting views of the draft success criteria and milestones. Responses will be considered, before finalizing our approach in January next year.

When commenting, it is important to note that these are high-level criteria, and the milestones themselves need to be sufficiently high level to be clear and concise. The detail of how milestones will be achieved will be a matter for detailed project planning by the Government in the future. For example, the milestone “By 2025 the monitoring and assessment requirements of GSGSSI to support the delivery of its policy outcomes will be identified and implementation underway”, is set at a level to target the delivery of those outcomes. It is not necessary to highlight what those monitoring and assessment requirements should be within the context of this consultation.