Biden, AMLO and Trudeau to meet Nov. 18 in Washington

The next summit will take place in 2023 in Mexico

US President Joseph Biden, his Mexican colleague Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will get together Nov. 18 in Washington DC for the North American Leaders Summit, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced Wednesday.

“This is the first face-to-face meeting of President López Obrador with President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau and it will be the first trilateral meeting [at this level] in five years,” Ebrard said.

Meanwhile, the White House admitted Biden's administration was looking forward to the encounter so that the three countries can strengthen their ties ahead of a new phase in trilateral relations through which the COVID-19 pandemic can be brought to an end and a “regional vision for migration” can be developed.

Washington considered collaboration among the three countries was “essential” in the light of the new regional and global challenges.

The last Summit featuring the three leaders took place in 2016 but it was halted under former US President Donald Trump. “This meeting, this summit, is scheduled for November 18 next week and will be held in Washington,” Ebrard announced.

The Mexican minister explained the three leaders would hold a trilateral meeting for about three hours, after which López Obrador will hold separate meetings with Biden and with Trudeau for approximately one hour each.

Mexico's agenda includes future investments and integration, as well as the preparation “for the next pandemic” while seeking a “fairer economic recovery.”

This summit will be held in Washington because it was up to the United States to host it in rotating order, while the next will be in 2023 in Mexico.

López Obrador's electricity reform proposal which aims at curbing the participation of national and foreign private companies in the sector is also expected to be a subject of interest for the northernmost leaders, although Ebrard said it was not officially on the agenda. “But if the subject arises...”.

