Bolsonaro critical of former Justice Minister Moro

12th Friday, November 2021 - 09:50 UTC Full article

Moro's ethical approach may cost Bolsonaro quite a few voters

Former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro took most of President Jair Bolsonaro's verbal flak Thursday as the head of state launched a social program devised to bring some relief to the population most affected by the economic crisis.

Moro, whom Bolsonaro first made Justice Minister, is now campaigning for the presidency himself in 2022 as a “third option” for disappointed Bolsonarists who do not want to vote for former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva.

According to a recent survey, Bolsonaro's disapproval rate stands 61%, amid growing inflation and violence, in addition to the sanitary consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pollsters Vox Populi released a study Thursday, according to which 43% of the population considered Bolsonaro the worst president in history, while 15% thought Lula was the worst and 10% chose Fernando Collor from Mello as the head of state with the poorest public image.

Regarding Bolsonaro, 61% of those surveyed had a negative image of the government while 30% have a positive view, according to a survey published Thursday by the Poder Data consulting firm.

Despite these figures, Bolsonaro is considered to have the tools to reverse that image and win the elections in 2022. After all, his poor image is due to high unemployment (13.7 million people, 6 million of them have ceased to look for a job after constant failure) and rising inflation. If the President can reverse that, nobody ventures to say what might happen on Oct. 22.

A poll published Wednesday from Quest, showed Lula ahead with 48% of voting intentions, followed by Bolsonaro with 21% and “outsider” Sergio Moro coming in third with 8%. Moro joined the conservative Podemos party Thursday underlining he is equally distant from either leading candidate.

Bolsonaro launched the Brazil Aid plan this week, which will allocate R $ 400 (about US $ 80) to 17 million families in need, thus ending the Bolsa Familia scheme created years ago by Lula.

The President also kept an eye on Moro's speech “because he was my minister; I read the speech,“ Bolsonaro admitted. Moro was Minister of Justice under Bolsonaro between January 2019 and April 2020. But he “did not learn anything in a year and four months there, he does not know what it is to be president or what it is to be a minister,” Bolsonaro stressed.

In any case, Moro can “steal” more voters from Bolsonaro than from Lula and his ethical agenda can prove decisive. Bolsonaro's administration has been shadowed by complaints of corruption against the president's family and political allies alike.