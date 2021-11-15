Bolsonaro not joining Brazil's Liberal Party for now

15th Monday, November 2021 - 08:21 UTC Full article

The marriage has to be perfect, said Bolsonaro from Dubai

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to postpone the launch of his reelection candidacy after announcing Sunday he was reevaluating his affiliation to the Liberal Party.

Bolsonaro said in a televised interview from Dubai that “the marriage must be perfect” and indicated that the event would not take place on November 22 as originally announced.

Liberal Party Chairman Valdemar Costa Neto said in a statement that “after the exchanges of messages on Sunday, we have decided to postpone the affiliation ceremony.”

Last Wednesday, Costa Neto had announced Bolsonaro would be joining the party as part of his reelection bid for next October, when he is most likely to face former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But so far no neither of them has officially declared his candidacy.

Bolsonaro has also held talks with the Progressive Party, which includes Lower House Speaker, Arthur Lira, a well-known supporter of Bolsonaro. Lira has shelved some 120 impeachment requests before the head of state.

Bolsonaro was elected under the Social Liberal Party (PSL) in 2018, but left the group the following year after a dispute with the party leadership. Since then he has not joined any other political party, although he will need one to run for re-election. He affiliation to the Liberal Party had been announced for Nov. 22 when the head of state returns from a tour of Arab countries.

The president has seen his poll numbers drop due to his mishandling of the pandemic, a weak economy and rising inflation.