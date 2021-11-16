Chile to reopen additional land crossings

Daza ruled out any new COVID-19 wave thanks to the country's massive vaccination

The Chilean government Monday announced it will be reopening several land border crossings for nationals and foreigners alike as of Dec. 1, provided certain requirements are met.

The authorities are also planning to ease down on some of the restrictive measures in force to enter and leave the country.

Health Undersecretary Paula Daza explained the crossings at Chacalluta, Colchane and Pino Hachado, on the borders with Peru, Bolivia and Argentina, respectively are to resume operations.

At present, Chile can only be accessed through the airports of Santiago, Iquique, Antofagasta and Punta Arenas.

Daza also explained all Chilean residents will be allowed to leave, regardless of their age and vaccination status, while arriving travelers will be required a negative PCR test if they are either Chilean citizens or foreign residents in the country, while non-residents will also need to submit proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in addition to medical insurance covering treatments for diseases associated with it.

The Chilean Government will only be accepting vaccines already recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States and, also the Russian-developed Sputnik V which is widely used in Argentina and other neighboring countries. Children under 6 years of age will not be required to produce any of those documents.

Chile has recently recorded a surge in the number of cases in recent months. There were 2,377 new infections and 26 deaths Monday for a cumulative 1.7 million infected and 38,000 deaths.

Nevertheless, Daza ruled out a third wave due to the high percentage of people immunized. Over 90% of the population has already received at least two doses, most of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, but also of Pfizer's, AstraZeneca's and CanSino's.

Chile will also fully reopen the Cristo Redentor across the Andes to the Argentine province of Mendoza starting Jan. 1., Economy Minister Lucas Palacios confirmed Monday. The crossing is currently functioning as a safe corridor for limited kinds of travelers. Also to reopen Jan. 1 are the Cardenal Samoré and Río Don Guillermo crossings.