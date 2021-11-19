“Significant plans” to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Falklands' campaign

19th Friday, November 2021 - 09:05 UTC Full article

Minister of State Leo Docherty

“There are significant plans underway to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands' campaign” and will be soon announced, UK Minister for Defense People and Veterans, Leo Docherty MP said.

Speaking from the backbenches, in questions to the Ministry of Defense, the Gosport MP and former Digital and Culture Minister, Caroline Dinenage asked about plans to commemorate the coming 40th anniversary of the Falklands' conflict.

“The Royal British Legion and the poppy appeal have supported veterans over the decades and over a number of conflicts, not least the Falklands' campaign, which my constituency has such strong links with.

“Can the Minister talk a little about plans to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War next year?”

Minister of State Leo Docherty replied, “I am grateful to my hon. Friend. This is of particular interest because my Aldershot constituency was formerly the home of the Parachute Regiment and one of my first engagements as a new MP was to attend the 35th anniversary of Op Corporate. There are significant plans underway, and I look forward to sharing those with her and her Gosport constituents in due course.”

Caroline Dinenage MP added that ”the Gosport Constituency has a deep-rooted military history, including strong links to the Falklands War and its veterans. I look forward to hearing more about the Government’s plan to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the conflict which takes place next year.”