Captain “Polar Preet” begins the challenge to become the first woman of colour to cross the Antarctic

Set to take 45 days, Capt Chandi will pull a sled with all her kit, while battling temperatures of -50C and wind speeds of up to 60mph.

British Army Captain Harpreet Chandi, has begun her attempt to become the first woman of colour to cross the Antarctic unsupported. She is on her way to Union Glacier (to the ALE base) where her start point is a 30min flight away, Hercules Inlet.

Joining the Regular Army at 27, Capt Chandi is based in the North West of England as a Clinical Training Officer responsible for organising and training medics in the Army.

The physio-therapist from 3 Medical Regiment, who is being sponsored by the British Forces Broadcasting System, BFBS, will be completely on her own during the challenge.

Speaking to Force News Harpreet, or rather “Polar Preet” underlined she hopes to inspire people, “the idea has been in the making for two years, and this month is when it becomes a reality”.

“But I hope that I can inspire people to just step outside this box that's been created for us,” Polar Preet said. The challenge will also see Polar Preet raise money for charity and start a grant for adventure training for women.