EU company produces an additive that mitigates methane gas emission in dairy cattle

22nd Monday, November 2021 - 09:00 UTC Full article

Bovaer reduces methane gas emissions among dairy cows between 20% and 35%, with no impact on milk production, and is safe both for cattle and consumers.

A Netherlands company has produced an additive that mixed with the feed given to cattle helps to mitigate methane gas emissions and its impact on climate change. Allegedly it is the first product to reach the European market following its approval by the European Food Safety Authority, EFSA.

EFSA stated that Bovaer based on 3-nitrooxipropanol, made by DSM, which specialized in chemical compounds reduces methane gas emissions among dairy cows between 20% and 35%, with no impact on milk production, and is safe both for the cattle and dairy consumers.

EFSA provides scientific data referring to the safety and efficiency of new products and based on this information the European Commission makes a decision together with the different governments of country members.

DSM has yet to commercialize the product and according to the EU release, similar regulatory authorities from Brazil and Chile also approved Bovaer last September.

Since then the Netherlands company has signed a development agreement with Brazil's JBS, (the world's largest processor of meats), with interests in all continents.

Agriculture overall is the main source of methane gas, caused by human activity according to UN Environment Program and UNCTAD. And cattle breeding is the main culprit. At the recent Glasgow summit, COP26 over a hundred countries agreed t0o reduce methane gas emissions by 30% in 2030,