German state places unvaxxed under curfew; violence spreads across Europe

22nd Monday, November 2021 - 09:11 UTC Full article

The WHO estimates 500,000 deaths by March unless measures are taken

The German Federal State of Baden-Württemberg has determined unvaccinated residents will be kept under curfew in three of its districts between 9 pm and 5 am unless they have authorization for work reasons or a medical emergency as COVID-19 cases in the country have been reported to be on the rise.

Baden-Württemberg's Social Welfare Minister Uwe Lahl said the weekly incidence had reached “600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.”

In addition to the curfews, local authorities announced that in those three districts access to restaurants, hotels and retail stores will only be allowed for people who have either been vaccinated or have otherwise recovered from COVID-19.

After vaccination stalled at around 67% of the population, Germany's authorities have spoken of “the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Meanwhile, protesters against vaccination mandates have continued to stage large-scale demonstrations all across Europe, particularly in Rotterdam, Brussels and Vienna, where a full-time lockdown is to go into effect Monday for those who have not taken a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Austria, local police groups and some of the Armed forces have announced they would side with the people and it remains to be seen who will actually enforce the mandates.

In Brussels, some 35,000 people gathered to demonstrate against the new anti-Covid restrictions introduced by the Belgian government. The peaceful march turned into a fierce battle when protesters threw objects at the police, who responded by using water cannons and tear gas in areas near the buildings of the European Union and the embassies of the United States and Russia.

The march, dubbed “Together for Freedom”, was organized in particular against the ban on access to bars and restaurants imposed on those who rejected the anti-Covid serum.

According to the World Health Organization, around 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths are foreseen by March next year unless urgent measures are taken.

The increase in cases is also alarmingly noticeable in France and Vaccination will be mandatory in Austria as of Feb. 1. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged those unvaccinated to take their doses and has not ruled out a similar measure.

Faced with that possibility, demonstrations were also staged in Germany and Italy, as well as in the Netherlands, where the “orgy of violence” stayed on for the second straight night in Rotterdam, while other events were reported to have taken place in The Hague, where the highest number of arrests was recorded.

Clashes and arrests also continued Saturday night in Guadeloupe, in the French Antilles, where authorities reported another 38 arrests and two injured officers.