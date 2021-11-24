Bolsonaro booed and applauded upon receiving medal from Brazil's Lower House

24th Wednesday, November 2021

“I hope to interact more and more with all of you,” said Bolsonaro upon receiving his medal

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been granted the Lower House's Medal of Legislative Merit Wednesday together with other world personalities amid kudos and boos alike.

“I am very happy at this moment, I hope to interact more and more with all of you, so that we can really write a beautiful story for our nation,” said Bolsonaro while opposition lawmakers called him a “genocidal criminal.”

Deputy Marilia Arraes of former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva's Workers' Party (PT) quoted a recent report called “The Global State of Democracy” which signals to Brazil as the country which most democratic signs had been removed during 2020.

In addition to Bolsonaro, 31 other people also received the distinction, including the Foreign Minister Carlos França and Pope Francis

Rising their voices against opposition speeches, Bolsonaro supporters called him “a myth” and applauded him as he walked into the room to receive his decoration.

“As we know, the Executive Power, elected by the majority, should behave as a representative of the people,” said Arraes during her allocution. But “many times the same people do not behave in a democratic way and rise up against democracy itself, encouraged by populist and authoritarian leaders,” she went on.

Arraes then quoted the report released in Stockholm, Sweden, according to which Brazil has registered a “greater democratic decline” during the past year.

“The document names the President of the Republic and indicates his threats to fail to comply with the decisions of the Supreme Court, his attempt to erase critical voices, the spread of fake news and his mismanagement of the pandemic,” the Deputy also said.

Bolsonaro received the medal from House Speaker Arthur Lira without any reaction to either the speeches or the jeering.

The Legislative Merit Medal was created in 1983 and is intended for individuals or entities who have performed some relevant service to the Legislative Branch or for their influence in the country.