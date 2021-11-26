Falkland Islands' Tourism awarded the Safe Travels from WTTC

26th Friday, November 2021 - 09:56 UTC Full article

As the tourism industry rebuilds following the COVID-19 pandemic, very high standards of health and hygiene are expected to be adopted by all tourism businesses around the world.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) alongside its members, governments, health experts and other tourism industry experts has developed the Safe Travels Stamp to help tourism providers and destinations to reassure travelers and stimulate recovery of the tourism sector through meaningful action.

The Falkland Islands Tourist Board (FITB) has aligned the wide range of COVID-19 policies, prevention plans, and protocols developed by the Falkland Islands government alongside the WTTC Safe Travels Protocols. As a result, the Islands have earned a global stamp of approval as a Safe Travels destination for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the high level of health and hygiene protocols adopted.

Tourism businesses are now invited to join the scheme which requires compliance with the various protocols. Successful businesses will be issued with the Safe Travels Stamp and Certificate which they can display in their properties and on websites and other marketing materials.

Executive Director of FITB, Stephanie Middleton, said: “we’re delighted to have earned this stamp of approval from WTTC, and with the reopening of the islands for international tourism hope that as many businesses as possible will embrace it, demonstrating to our visitors that we take health and hygiene seriously.”

Full details on how to apply for the Safe Travels Stamp can be found in the Trade section of the FITB website: www.falklandislands.com/trade.