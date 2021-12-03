Brazil: Moro is a “shameless liar”, Bolsonaro says

Moro claims Bolsonaro has failed to uphold his promise to fight corruption.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has called his former Justice Minister Sergio Moro a “shameless liar”

“He says he heard in the [Government] Palace that I thought he was good politically. Are you kidding me? Shameless liar!,” Bolsonaro said in his weekly appearance through social media, during which he dedicated seven minutes to the former Lava Jato judge who jailed former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva for 580 days on a corruption charge until his sentence was overturned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), due to which Lula is heading most polls for next year's elections, ahead of Bolsonaro, while Moro comes in third but way behind.

“Lack of character is the least I can say for this guy. He has the right to run and the people will know whether or not he deserves the vote. Now, base your campaign on lies? You learned the old politics quick, huh, Moro?,” Bolsonaro wondered.

Moro joined the the Podemos party a month ago to run for president in 2022. In his autobiography published this week, Moro said Bolsonaro celebrated Lula's release from prison because he considered that it would benefit him in the presidential race.

According to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Bolsonaro fears Moro could take conservative votes away from him. Hence his decision to make him a target instead of Lula.

Bolsonaro joined the Liberal Party this week to seek reelection next year. Moro was critical of Bolsonaro's allegiance to the virtual centre-right coalition known as “centrão.” Bolsonaro insisted “centrão” was a political force almost 300 seats strong, whose support you invariably need to get things through Congress.

Moro was Justice Minister under Bolsonaro but he resigned citing differences with the head of state. His candidacy for the presidency has been well received by prominent figures, including Vice President Hamilton Mourão, O Globo reported.

In his book, Moro also claims Bolsonaro has failed to uphold his promise to fight corruption. Actions by the President's sons were also brought under suspicion by the former magistrate's book.