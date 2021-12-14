Albatros Expeditions christens Ocean Victory in South Georgia with a block of ice

Denmark based Albatros Expeditions has christened the Ocean Victory in South Georgia on its maiden voyage last 3 December, according to a press release.

The SunStone vessel was christened by Elise Grøndahl, Albatros Expeditions’ head of operations and product, in an environmentally friendly way, replacing the traditional bottle of champagne with a block of ice.

Grondahl said: “I'm proud to be part of the team starting up the season on this magnificent new vessel. Before its first sailing it was already awarded with a gold Travel Weekly Magellan Award in the category ‘Cruise - Overall-Eco-Friendly Green Cruise Ship’.”

Company President Hans Lagerweij stated: “We choose for this event to happen in South Georgia, because of our great love for this unique place. We enthusiastically support The South Georgia Heritage Trust and are helping with the establishment of the sculpture 'Commensalis – the Spirit Tables of South Georgia' at the old Grytviken Whaling Station. It tells the powerful story of an eco-system in recovery.”

Laura Sinclair Willis, Chief Executive of the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands added: “We are delighted that Albatros Expeditions chose South Georgia for such a momentous occasion.

Ocean Victory has the highest Polar code 6 and Ice class 1A, and is the ideal vessel for small-ship cruising due to her sturdy construction and X-Bow®-Infinity class, which provides high stability in rough weather and allows for smooth movements on high waves, and a Solas 2012 classification which facilitates a safe return to port.

The vessel is part of a brand new generation of low-energy vessels, with 4 diesel engines and 2 electro engines, all controlled electronically to optimize speed and fuel consumption.

She has a total of 93 comfortable staterooms, all with a view of the ocean, (and 90% with their own balcony), several restaurants, a wellness area, an Albatros Nordic Bar, an open deck dining facility, a modern lecture lounge, and other amenities