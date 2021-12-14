Brazilian gov't to appeal STF vaccine passport mandate

If Bolsonaro travels abroad, will he be allowed back into the country?

The Brazilian Government of President Jair Bolsonaro Tuesday announced it would appeal a decision by Superior Federal Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso whereby travelers arriving from abroad are required to produce a document corroborating they had taken a full vaccination treatment against COVID-19 before entering the country.

The Attorney General of the Union, who represents the government, has required the STF and Barroso to explain their rationale for such a ruling, which “imposes a disproportionate burden on the Brazilian citizen from abroad and on the foreigner residing in Brazil.”

Bolsonaro had spoken of the certificate as a “strap” that ties people up and curbs “freedom.”

Barroso decided to impose the mandatory requirement of the certificate due to the risk of dissemination of the Omicron variant at the request of an opposition political party.

The Omicron strain has already infected 11 people, five in São Paulo, two in Brasilia, two in Rio Grande do Sul and two in Goias.

São Paulo Governor Joao Doria said he was in favor of the mandatory passport and accused Bolsonaro of adopting a policy that could turn Brazil into a “paradise” for anti-vaccine tourists.

As per the STF's ruling even arriving from abroad are required to be vaccinated. That approach has led to the inevitable question: Should President Bolsonaro, who has not taken a vaccine, be allowed to return home if he ever travels abroad again? As a rule, the President of the Republic would also have to present his proof of vaccination to enter Brazil, since his age group - he is 66 years old - is among those who have been offered a vaccination scheme.

In the meantime, any traveler arriving into Brazil by air will be required to submit a negative PCR test from up to 72 hours before boarding the flight or antigen-type test from 24 hours before, plus a full Traveler's Health Affidavit of an agreement to sanitary measures in force in Brazil, plus proof of vaccination with two doses or a single dose, either in print or electronic - the second dose/single dose needs to have been taken at least 14 days before boarding.

All vaccines approved in Brazil, all approved by the World Health Organization or all approved in the traveler's country of origin are valid for proof of vaccination.