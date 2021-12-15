Ushuaia announces the construction of a five star sustainable Hilton hotel

15th Wednesday, December 2021 - 08:33 UTC Full article

“This will be the first five-star Hilton group hotel in the province and will help to strengthen Tierra del Fuego as a tourism destination and local industries”, pointed out governor Melella

Ushuaia, the capital of Tierra del Fuego province will have a sustainable five-star hotel linked to the Hilton Hotels and Resorts consortium, which is expected to be inaugurated in December 2023. The announcement was done by Tierra del Fuego governor Gustavo Melella, his deputy Monica Urquiza and several members of the cabinet and local authorities.

“This will be the first five-star Hilton group hotel in the province and will help to strengthen Tierra del Fuego as a tourism destination and local industries”, pointed out the governor. “Just imagine the impact of a 200 room hotel for local service suppliers and the creation of jobs”.

Dante Querciali, head of Tierra del Fuego Tourism board underlines the significance of the Hilton brand for Ushuaia, plus the investment, and all the subsidiary suppliers.

The 200 room self-sustainable hotel will be built on the southwest coast overlooking the Beagle Channel, with excellent views of the sea, and the mountain landscape, and just a few minutes distance from downtown Ushuaia.

It will be built by the Schulz Studio, famous for integrating hotels in the environment, and is scheduled to begin construction in March 2022. The local Argentine partners are RCG Developers, and the building, sustainable, will depend on wind energy and have “green terraces” and hopefully the green certification, according to Tourist Board chairman Querciali.