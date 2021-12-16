Former Bolivian Foreign Ministry official arrested over 2019 uprising against Evo

Antelo has been charged with illicit arms trafficking, material falsehood and resolutions contrary to the Constitution and laws



A former top-ranking official from Bolivia's Foreign Ministry has been placed under arrest for his alleged involvement in the reception from Argentina of tear gas and other military supplies in the events surrounding the resignation of former President Evo Morales and the accession to power of Janine Áñez.

Renzo Antelo Fernández, former head of the Ceremonial Department, has been arrested Wednesday for the entry of tear gas and supplies from Argentina to be used against protesters.

According to local media, Antelo has been charged with illicit arms trafficking, material falsehood and resolutions contrary to the Constitution and laws.

The Bolivian official is said to have forged an official letter to allow Argentina's Gendarmería Nacional elite squad Alacrán to enter Bolivia carrying the requested gear Nov. 13, 2019, hours after Añez took office, on the night of November 12.

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri and many of his aides are also under investigation for their alleged involvement in these events in Bolivia by furnishing the supplies which were shared between the Bolivian Air Force (FAB) and the Police, according to the prosecution.

Former Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno is also said to have helped Áñez seize power from Morales.

Antelo was apprehended Wednesday.

Once it arrived at the El Alto air terminal, in a military plane, it was distributed between the Bolivian Air Force (FAB) and the Police, according to the investigations. In fact, the sending of this material was discovered by a letter of thanks sent by the former commander of the FAB Gonzalo Terceros, on November 13, 2019, to the then Argentine ambassador Normando Álvarez. It lists, among others, 40,000 anti-riot cartridges.