Santa Fe-La Plata circuit added to export opportunities in Argentina

16th Thursday, December 2021 - 09:01 UTC

The first shipment from the port of Santa Fe bound for the Port of La Plata has departed, thus marking the commencement of a logistics circuit with the TecPlata container terminal that brings on a plethora of business opportunities, it was reported.

Puerto de la Plata Management Consortium CEO José María Lojo said that “there is a great opportunity for our port to become, more and more, a resource that not only contributes to the economic development of La Plata and the region, but also a generator of employment and social progress.”

Lojo celebrated the completion of the logistics circuit connecting Santa Fe with the TecPlata container terminal and whose final destination is the Asian continent as “the beginning of a network that can be very virtuous for both regions.”

”The Port is an alternative river connection, in this case for the central, northeast and northwest regions of the country, but it can be extended to Tierra del Fuego considering the possibility of expansion from a network of barges,“ explained Lojo, who also hoped for a future railway connection with the rest of the country.

The executive also underscored the competitive advantages of transport by water or railways, because it is ”safe and ecologically sustainable, economical and rational.”

The circuit is designed to carry out a minimum of 2 monthly calls between the ports of Santa Fe and La Plata and from there to the world, with the possibility of increasing both the size and frequency of shipments.

Wednesday's cargo, which left from Puerto Santa Fe on the Bagual barge - managed by Newport Management - connected with the ship Jacarandá of the Log-In shipping company, leaving for Brazil and then connecting in Santos with an Evergreen ship, with final destination the Asian continent.

Insuga and Adecoagro were the first companies to use this new service from the Port of La Plata, with exports of bone meal to Vietnam and milk powder to Singapore, respectively.

(Source: Hoy)