Chilean presidency Sunday runoff manages a record turnout of voters, 56,6%

20th Monday, December 2021 - 09:50 UTC Full article

This was the first time also that more than half of registered Chileans did effectively vote

The Chilean presidency runoff this Sunday attracted more voters than the first round, November 21, when only 47,34% of the registered electorate turned out. In effect with 99% of votes counted, 56,59% of Chileans went to the polls, a total of 8,252.420 which compares with the 7.115.790 of November.

Anyhow the elected president Gabriel Boric, Chile's youngest ever, 35, with Sunday's support became the most voted president in Chilean history and the second to obtain more than four million votes, after Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle in 1993. This was the first time also that more than half of registered Chileans did effectively vote since going to the polls became voluntary in 2012. The exception was the October 2020 plebiscite when 50,98% voted, 7,573.914.

Current president, conservative Sebastián Piñera in the 2017 runoff managed 49,02% of registered voters and before him in 2013, Socialist Michelle Bachelet, 41,98%.

As to the congress, with which elected president Boric will have to work to deliver his promised reforms in education, health and social security, and which will also take office in March 2022 the scenario is most challenging. Let us not forget that in the first round conservative Antonio Kast against all odds actually beat Boric 27,91% to 25,83%.

This means that in the fragmented Lower House the left wing coalition and allies that supported Boric have the largest representation, but it's not enough, unless he works an understanding with smaller parties and independents, not to mention when legislation needs 2/3 or 3/5 special majorities.

Likewise in the 50 member Senate, the conservative parties hold 24 benches with potential independent allies, and a similar number the left wing coalition, but as in Deputies small parties and independents hold the key.

As to gender and age, the Senate has 38 men and 12 women, with an average age of 55,7 years while in the Lower House, 55 women and a hundred men averaging an age of 46,5.