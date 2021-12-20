Wendy Morton MP moved to the Department of Transport

The United Kingdom on Sunday made several announcements following the departure of Lord Frost as chief negotiator of Brexit. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary is to become lead negotiator with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Liz Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect.

She will become the UK’s co-chair of the Partnership Council and the Joint Committee, and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Chris Heaton-Harris will become Minister of State for Europe and will deputize for the Foreign Secretary as necessary on EU Exit and the Protocol.

Likewise Wendy Morton MP, and a close friend of the Falklands is to be a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Transport