HRH Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service

21st Tuesday, December 2021 - 08:22 UTC Full article

”Spanning 15 time zones, from the deserts of the Middle East to the windswept Falkland Islands, you are a truly worldwide organization that supports our service.”

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Rosemary Shand, has become the Patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS), the parent charity of Forces News. In a recorded video message, the Duchess said she is “very proud” to be Patron, praising BFBS's “incredible work” and how the organization “raises morale, forges a sense of community and lessens the distance from loved ones”.

She has also thanked the military for the “unseen sacrifices that you are making for us all”.

Chairman of the BFBS Board of Trustees Major-General Chris Wilson CB CBE said: “The trustees are absolutely delighted that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has accepted their invitation to take on the patronage of BFBS and know that this will be widely applauded right across the organization, and among our audiences.

”We are looking forward to introducing Her Royal Highness to the wide range of welfare and entertainment services we offer the Armed Forces, their families and veterans – and to our colleagues who are responsible for delivering them.“

In her address upon becoming Patron, the Duchess also stressed the importance of maintaining a connection between serving personnel and their families, recalling when her father listened to a basic radio while a prisoner of war during World War Two and recounting the latest news to their comrades.

The first BFBS radio station opened in Algiers in 1943 and today has a worldwide audience across digital, television and radio platforms.

The Duchess last month joined veterans, personnel and other members of the royal family at the Rifles Awards Dinner at London's Guildhall. It was the first time she had attended the event since succeeding the late Prince Philip as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles in July 2020.

Already Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion the Rifles since 2007, the Duchess of Cornwall now entirely oversees one of the British Army's largest infantry regiments.

BFBS Chief Executive Simon Bucks said of the Duchess becoming BFBS's patron: ”Given the huge scale of Her Royal Highness's existing charitable commitments, we see this as welcome recognition at the highest level of the important work we do to support the wellbeing of Her Majesty's Armed Forces and their families.”