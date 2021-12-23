Eduardo Bolsonaro says “Bolivarian Chile” to follow Venezuela's path

President Jair Bolsonaro has so far remained silent about Boric's win

Brazilian Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, has heralded that once President-elect Gabriel Boric takes office, “Chile will now follow a similar path to that of Venezuela” and admitted he favored far-right candidate José Antonio Kast.

Chile will end up in a situation similar to the one Venezuela is currently going through under Nicolás Maduro, which has led thousands to emigrate in search of a better future. Many of those migrants even went to Chile.

“Let me not give an opinion but rather tell [you] some facts about Gabriel Boric, so that we can get to know the president-elect of Chile better,” the 37-year-old Brazilian deputy posted on Twitter.

“Since high school, in 1999, he has been a militant student leader. He dropped out of law school to 'dedicate himself to politics,'” he went on.

He later “collaborated in the 2019 uprisings in Chile, which had a lot of violence, destruction, and fires,” he added.

The Brazilian President's son then quoted many Twitter postings by Boric praising Maduro, in addition to the warm congratulations he received from the Venezuelan president last Sunday. “Chile will now follow a path similar to that of the so-called Bolivarian Revolution,” Bolsonaro Jr forecast, while his father has remained silent on Boric's win.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also underlined the idea of a “Bolivarian” Chile. He pointed out that after Boric's victory, “the stock market started the week with an economic drop of 8%”; and that the dollar reached its highest value “since the beginning of the pandemic.”

However, it is also true that after the initial shock, Chilean markets have regained some stability, although they were still operating below pre-election figures.