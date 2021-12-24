Eastern cancellations leave hundreds of Paraguayans stranded in Miami

Eastern's repatriation flight is due in Asuncion at 10pm Friday

Some 300 Paraguayan nationals who were stranded in Miami after Eastern Airlines canceled its Dec. 18 and 21 flights to Asuncion will be arriving shortly before midnight Friday, it was announced.

Paraguayan consul in Miami Justo Apodaca said the carrier had signed an agreement so that its passengers may be back home in time for Christmas. “As a result of our claim, they directed a commitment to the Consulate for 11:59, on flight 162, bound for Asunción. This is what we have achieved, we hope that this flight can transport 300 people,” Apodaca said.

Eastern Airlines suddenly canceled its flights citing members of their crews had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Paraguay's National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (Dinac) Chief Felix Kanazawa said in a radio interview that the arrival of Eastern Airlines' flight was scheduled for 10pm Friday.

Kanazawa also explained that not all those who were stranded will make this trip, because many of them had already taken other flights. He added that a group of 15 people had already arrived in Paraguay and that another group was due in flights other that Eastern's.

The airline had offered to refund the tickets but most passengers turned down that solution on the grounds that they needed to be home for Christmas and due to the high demand of airline seats at this time of year, it was not easy finding other options.

While 300 Paraguayans are believed to have been affected by Eastern's cancellations, other sources speak of some 470 victims.

Dinac sources also said they will file a protest before the United States for violation of aeronautical agreements.