Pele discharged yet again from Sao Paulo clinic after going through “chemo”

24th Friday, December 2021 - 09:42 UTC Full article

Pele will spend the holidays with his family

Brazilian football legend star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has been released Thursday from the Albert Einstein Clinic in Sao Paulo after two weeks, in order to continue his treatment for colon tumor at home.

Pelé, 81, had already undergone surgery for that ailment, which was followed by chemotherapy.

“The patient is stable and will continue the treatment of the colon tumor, identified in September of this year,” the hospital said in a statement. The 1958, 1962 and 1970 world champion had stayed at the clinic for his last chemotherapy session of the year.

Pelé was hospitalized at that same clinic Aug. 31 when he showed up for a series of routine checkups he had postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic when the tumor was detected and surgery ensued.

Pelé's health has deteriorated in recent years due to spinal, hip and knee problems that have reduced his mobility and forced him to undergo surgery, as well as suffering from some kidney crises.

The 81-year-old former player was admitted Dec. 9 once again at the clinic for “a few days” which turned into two weeks during which there were almost no news on his health.

Since leaving the hospital, Pelé has posted several messages on social media announcing he would spend Christmas and New Year's Eve with his family and thanking followers for their support.