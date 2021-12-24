Uruguayan President leaves on morale boosting Congo mission

24th Friday, December 2021 - 09:00 UTC

Lacalle is due back in Uruguay Dec. 26

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Thursday transferred the powers of his office to Vice President Beatriz Argimón before departing for Congo, where he is to spend Christmas with troops stationed there as a part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

While Argimón becomes acting President, Senator Graciela Bianchi will take over the vice-presidency until December 26

The Uruguayan Senate had given the nod to Lacalle's trip Dec. 15, which is required whenever the head of state is to be out of the country for more than 48 hours.

The handover ceremony was held Thursday at the General Cesáreo Berisso Air Base, which shares a runway with Montevideo's Carrasco International Airport.

Signing the documents were Lacalle Pou, Argimón and Presidential Secretary Álvaro Delgado. President’s wife, Lorena Ponce de León Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo also attended the ceremony.

The president will be out of the national territory until Sunday, December 26, to accompany the Uruguayan Army and Air Force soldiers participating in the United Nations stabilization mission in the city of Goma, Republic of the Congo.

Lacalle's entourage will also feature Defense Minister Javier García, National Defense Undersecretary Rivera Elgue; Army Chief Gerardo Daniel Fregossi, Air Force Chief Luis De León; Military House Chief César Ifrán, and Air Force aide-de-camp María Etcheverry.