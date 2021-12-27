Argentine province announces restrictive measures to curb spread of Omicron

A health pass requirement is already in force in Córdoba

The Argentina province of Córdoba has announced a series of restrictions in an attempt to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 which has been expanding rapidly, it was reported.

Provincial authorities have therefore banned all large-scale gatherings until Jan. 4 in addition to imposing a 50% capacity cap on all indoor venues where people might gather. The restrictions are to become effective Monday, Dec. 27.

There will also be a maximum of 300 people allowed at indoor events, regardless of the size of the venue.

In addition to that, the provincial government has adhered to an announcement fy the federal Health Ministry whereby health care staff and people over the age of 60 become eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine just four months after their last injection.

Also starting Monday, people under either category may show up at any vaccination center without an appointment and receive the new shot.

According to Córdoba's Health Ministry, 2,798 new cases of coronavirus were detected Dec. 25 for a total of 545,042 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The provincial government also insisted on the need to wear a face mask, ventilate the rooms and use alcohol and any othermeans of protection available.

National health authorities have agreed with the 24 national districts (23 provinces plus the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires - CABA) to cut down the interval of COVID-19 vaccines to 4 months for health care staff and people over the age of 60.

“In order to offer maximum protection to those who are at higher risk of exposure and serious illness, the national health portfolio agreed with the 24 jurisdictions on the recommendation to include health personnel and people aged 60 years and over within the reinforcement strategy, who have completed a minimum interval of four months after having completed their initial scheme,” the health ministry said in a statement.

“This is always in accordance with the provincial plans and their possibilities of implementation, recalling the fundamental importance of accelerating the strategies to reach those who have not yet been vaccinated with the first dose and complete the schemes started. The protection of the complete schemes is essential to minimize any form of serious illness, even in young adults, girls, boys and adolescents,” the Ministry went on.

“This strategy is not aimed at reducing the number of cases, but at offering maximum protection to reduce hospitalizations and deaths to those who have more exposure and risk. It is very important to uphold the current care and recommendations,” the communique further explained.

“... The incidence of mortality in the last four weeks was 4.73 per 1,000,000 in people vaccinated with two doses and 10.76 per 1,000,000 in people who did not start the vaccination scheme, which puts in value the importance to advance in coverage, at all ages, vaccination being the best tool, at the moment, to reduce hospitalizations due to Covid-19 and mortality,” the Ministry added.

Córdoba health authorities also recalled a health pass requirement was already in force.