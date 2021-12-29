Argentines expect in 2022, another record breaking inflation year, 51,3%

Buenos Aires City inflation expectation was 53,2% and 53,1% in the rest of Argentina, while in metropolitan Buenos Aires it stood at 47%.

Argentines expect that inflation in the next twelve months will reach on average 51,3%, according to the latest survey from the Torcuato Di Tella University. This is 0.9 percentage points higher than in the previous month of November when it was measured at 50,4%.

The University's Finance Research Center points out that the expected inflation at Argentine national level in December was 51,3% on average but 50% on the median. The median is the value at which the distribution of individual replies above and below are the same in number. This value in December was 50%, as in November. Higher inflation expectations was uniform, both in low income and high income households.

Regionally the median inflation was 50% in all the territory, but on average Buenos Aires City expectation was 53,2% and 53,1% in the rest of Argentina, while in metropolitan Buenos Aires it stood at 47%.

Compared to November the average in all regions increased expectations, both for low and high income households. In effect for high income households expectations increased from 51,1% to 51,6% in December, while in low income households it climbed from 49,3% to 50,8%

The Torcuato Di Tella university survey was done in the first two weeks of December with the basic question of what expectations you have about an overall increase in prices in the next twelve months.

The latest official stats office Indec release shows that the Consumer Price Index reached 2,5% in November, the smallest since 2001, together with August. In the eleven months inflation was 45,4% and in the last twelve months, 51,2%