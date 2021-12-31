Biden congratulates Chilean president elect and both leaders agree on an agenda of issues to discuss

31st Friday, December 2021 - 12:34 UTC Full article

Biden “applauded Chile’s free and fair elections as a powerful example to the region and the world”.

“We talked about common challenges such as fair trade, the climate crisis and strengthening democracy. We agreed to continue our discussions,” revealed Boric

United States president Joe Biden on Thursday contacted Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric to congratulate him on his electoral victory on 21 December and to talk about future collaboration and cooperation between the two countries.

Boric who is spending Christmas and New Year with his family in Punta Arenas made public the contact in twitter saying that “I have just received a call from the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Besides sharing the joy of our respective electoral triumphs we talked about common challenges such as fair trade, the climate crisis and strengthening democracy. We agreed to continue our discussions”

From Washington, a White House release stated that, “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. called President-elect Gabriel Boric of Chile today to congratulate him on his election victory. The President applauded Chile’s free and fair elections as a powerful example to the region and the world”.

Further on “the two leaders discussed their shared commitment to social justice, democracy, human rights, and inclusive growth. President Biden underscored the importance of U.S.-Chile cooperation to promote a green and equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the existential threat posed by climate change. On behalf of the United States, the President also offered his deep condolences to the people of Chile for the tragic death of Valentina Orellana-Peralta”, who was killed by a stray bullet during a police shootout.