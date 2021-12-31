Falkland Islands in 2022, “looking forward at 40”

The crest and strapline commemorating the 40th anniversary of Falklands' Liberation

In 2022, the Falkland Islands will be marking the 40th anniversary of liberation with a year-long program of commemoration and celebration.

“We will be reflecting on the brave sacrifices of those who restored our freedom, as well as showcasing the modern Falkland Islands, our achievements since 1982, and our ambitions for the future. The strap line that sums up the spirit of the anniversary is 'Looking forward at 40’, which sends out the clear message that we are a forward-looking nation, determined to take control of our own destiny and shape our own success”.

This program will be coordinated via the Falkland Islands Government's Committee for the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands, which meets regularly to review the calendar of events and activities.

Speaking of the ambitious plans, Committee Chair Phyl Rendell, stated: “I know how important the 40th anniversary will be for many people, which is why we need to make every effort to ensure that we mark the occasion with due respect, and pay tribute to the courage shown and the sacrifices made back in 1982. As a nation, we have moved forward substantially in the past 40 years and it is right that we celebrate how, in exercising our liberty, we have built a prosperous and peaceful country - one which has not simply survived, but thrived. We want to approach this milestone with optimism for the future. We now have a younger generation, born after 1982, who understand how they have benefited from the bravery of others and will continue to build on that legacy.”

On 2 April 1982, Argentine forces invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands. Three days later, on 5 April, a UK task force set sail to recapture the Islands and restore freedom for the Islanders.

25,948 UK Armed Forces personnel, alongside around 3,000 civilian crew from the Merchant Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Chinese civilian crew, formed the Task Force involved in the liberation of the Falkland Islands, of whom 255 died during the campaign. In addition, three civilian Falkland Islanders were also lost their lives during the war.

Following several weeks of intense fighting, Argentine forces surrendered on 14 June 1982, a date that has since been known in the Falkland Islands as ‘Liberation Day’ and is a national holiday.

Falkland Islanders continue to be profoundly grateful for the strong support that the UK Government continues to provide, in acknowledging our right to self-determination and our choice to remain a UK Overseas Territory.