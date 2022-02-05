Interested in a “Platinum Jubbly” mug for £3?

5th Saturday, February 2022 - 09:00 UTC Full article

Wholesale Clearance UK said it bought the sets from Changzhouint Merchandise, a Chinese manufacturer who attributed the mistake to a mistranslation

Souvenir mugs, plates, and other crockery to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee, which was imported from China, have become collectors memorabilia because of a glaring mistake. The text in the 10,800 pieces, which is meant to read, “To commemorate the Platinum Jubilee”, instead reads, “To commemorate the Platinum Jubbly”

Wholesale Clearance UK, which buys and sells excess stock as well as goods from bankrupt companies, is selling the items as a job lot for £ 32,400 (US$ 43,884), which would put them at an average price of £3 (US$ 4.06) per piece. The lot comes to £38,880 (US$ 52,660) when value-added tax is included. In the listing, the company says the recommended retail value of the lot is £323,892 (US$ 438,671).

Wholesale Clearance UK said it bought the sets from Changzhouint Merchandise, a Chinese manufacturer who attributed the mistake to a mistranslation and said that its original UK partner had pulled out of the deal.

“Previous royal occasion memorabilia are often sought after by collectors, as they're a great excuse to go out and buy a piece of history which will increase in value over time,” Karl Baxter, the company's managing director, said. “Besides, what could be more unique than our limited-edition misprinted crockery?”

A website for Changzhouint Merchandise also lists the individual items for sale. The cup-and-saucer set is priced at £24.99 (US$ 34), reduced from £29.99 (US$ 41).

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on February 6, marking 70 years since she was crowned British monarch.