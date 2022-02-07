Buckingham Palace releases new portrait of Queen Elizabeth

The image, which was taken in the Saloon at Sandringham House shows the British monarch alongside one of her iconic red dispatch boxes

On the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of the 95-year-old, who on Sunday marked 70 years on the throne.

The image, which was taken in the Saloon at Sandringham House earlier this week by photographer Chris Jackson, shows the British monarch alongside one of her iconic red dispatch boxes, which contains documents from the government for her review. She's dressed in a lime green tweed shift, designed by Angela Kelly, and wears two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a 21st birthday gift from the Queen Mother. The photograph on the table beside the Queen is of her father, King George VI, at Buckingham Palace in 1948.

“HM The Queen has reigned for 70 years, the longest of any British Monarch, an incredible achievement. This weekend she becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee,” wrote Jackson on Instagram.

“It was a huge honor to capture this photograph of Her Majesty at Sandringham to recognize this important milestone, doing what she does best, getting on with the job as she works on papers from her iconic ‘ red box’ in Norfolk, somewhere she clearly feels very at home.”