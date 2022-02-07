Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin; when Charles becomes King, Camilla will be Queen consort

On Sunday 6th February, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking seventy years since the sovereign acceded the throne.

The Queen traditionally spends Accession Day at Sandringham House, but celebrations for the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee will centre on a festive four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

The royal extravaganza includes a live pop concert at Buckingham Palace, a carnival pageant on the streets of London, Jubilee lunches, and the lighting of beacons across the world.

The Queen released a message to mark the occasion.

She said: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.

”As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.

“As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for.

”These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.

“I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family.”

Her Majesty also had words for her late husband, who died last April.

She said: “I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.

”This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

”And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.“

The Duchess of Cornwall has several military patronages including: ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Combat Stress, HorseBack UK, The Parachute Regimental Association, The Poppy Factory, The War Widows Association of Great Britain and War Memorials Trust.

Camilla took over as Colonel-in-Chief of the RIFLES from the Duke of Edinburgh in July 2020.

Her Majesty continued: ”And so as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbors and communities – after some difficult times for so many of us – in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.“

The Queen signed off the message with: ”Your Servant ELIZABETH R.”.