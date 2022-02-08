Argentine President already in Barbados for PM meeting

It is Fernández's last stop on his latest international tour which included Moscow and Beijing

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Monday landed in Barbados for a meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister Mia Mottley amid strong COVID-19 restrictions for reporters. It is the South American head of state's last stop of an international tour which included Russia and China.

Fernández was welcomed at 4.40 pm local time at the Grantley Adams International Airport by the Foreign Minister Jerome Walcott, and the Chief of Protocol, Resa Layne.

In addition to the meeting with the Prime Minister, Fernández is to hold an encounter with representatives of the countries that make up the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS): Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia.

Motley is to offer Fernández an on-site tour of her country's undertakings regarding climate change prevention.

The Prime Minister was first the first woman elected to her position in 2018 and was re-elected last month by a landslide.

In late 2021, Barbados ceased to be a part of the British Monarchy after a reform whereby the Queen of Britain was replaced by a President elected by Parliament for a four-year term as head of state.

Right before Fernández's arrival, Barbados health authorities issued a mandate for journalists to remain at least six-foot away during interviews after a video of the country's Chief Medical Officer too close to reporters went viral last Friday. Dr. Kenneth George, despite wearing a mask, told those interviewing him that “that is too close,” after which a notice has been issued by the Health Ministry saying that “any interviews with officials at events or assignments should be conducted six feet away from the individual who is speaking at the time.”

The authorities also recommended the use of boom poles for microphones and selfie sticks for cellphones “to ensure everyone remains safe under these circumstances.”