Punta Arenas cruise season: 27 vessels on tours of Antarctica

On Monday, Feb 7, Viking Star was scheduled to call and Silver Moon on Tuesday,

The Punta Arenas port management company, in the extreme south of Chile, has offered a timetable of cruise vessel activities during the first two weeks of February. According to the program, eleven calls are scheduled in the two weeks to 15 February. Until Sunday 6 February six cruise vessels were effectively called.

On February first, Silver Whisper, on February 2, Le Commandant Charcot and Viking Junior, and the following day, Silver Moon and Ventus Australis.

On Monday, February 7, Viking Star: Silver Moon on Tuesday, 8 February: Ventus Australis on the 13th together with Roald Amundsen, and Costa Luminosa on 15th February.

Puerto Williams, across from Ushuaia is expecting the call of Silver Explorer on February 16th.

Finally a roundup of the season so far, according to the Austral Port Company, 27 cruise vessels left Punta Arenas for Antarctica, while ten others called but heading to different destinations.

Puerto Natales to the north of Punta Arenas received so far an only call from the National Geographic Explorer and from Puerto Williams, the Silver Explorer left for six Antarctic visits and one from the Magellan Explorere.