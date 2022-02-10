Brazil aquaculture exports totaled 9,900 tons in 2021

The three main markets accounted together for more than 80% of exports. The United States ranked first, with 64% of participation and, Colombia (9%), second.

Brazilian farmed fish exports totaled 9,900 tons last year, 49% more than in 2020, according to Embrapa data in partnership with the Brazilian Fish Farming Association (PeixeBR). Revenue from shipments increased 78% to US$20.7 million.

“In 2021, a strong dollar and demand retraction in the domestic market made some companies reorient their sales abroad”, says Manoel Pedroza, a researcher at Embrapa Pesca e Aquicultura.

The fact that revenue grew at a faster rate than volume was due in part to a 573% increase in frozen fillet sales. According to Pedroza, this product ranks second in terms of added value in the fish farming market, trailing only fresh fillets.

The main item on the list of exports to the US was frozen whole fish, totaling US$ 6.2 million. Followed by fresh or chilled fillets (US$ 5 million) and frozen fillets (US$ 2 million).

According to the researcher, the United States will continue at the top of the list this year. “Although there is a trend towards diversification of destinations, it is unlikely that a change in who is the main buyer will happen in the medium term. The reopening of the European market, closed to Brazilian fish exports since 2018, will be fundamental for expanding sales.”

Tilapia, the main farmed fish in Brazil, remains the species that Brazil exports the most. In 2021, the country shipped 8,500 tons of tilapia, valued at US$ 18.2 million, or 88% of the total. Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná states led exports, with 37% and 34% of participation, respectively. The curimatás came in second in the foreign sales ranking with US$ 1.8 million, or 9% of the total.

However despite the aquaculture increasing sales, the fact is that Brazil with its 210 million population is net importer of fish produce totaling almost US$ 200 million. Suppliers are mainly Argentina with a 37% share equivalent to US$ 72 million; Vietnam, 25% and US$ 45 million; Chile, 16,2% and US$ 31 million; China, 10,6% and US$ 20 million; Portugal, 3,94% and US$ 7,6 million; New Zealand, 1,4% and US$ 2,71 million; Ecuador, 1,28% and US$ 2,47 million; Iceland, 1% and US$ 1,94 million; US with US$ 1,5 million and Uruguay, US$ 1,24 million