Bolivia: Virtual trial against Áñez postponed

11th Friday, February 2022 - 09:21 UTC Full article

The court could not proceed due to notorious technical difficulties

A Bolivian Court in La Paz Thursday postponed the beginning of the so-called “Coup d'état II” trial against former interim President Jeanine Áñez who had gone on a hunger strike since Wednesday.

Áñez has been charged with violating the Constitution when she decided to take over the presidency following Evo Morales' resignation in 2019 amid nationwide unrest, when she was not next in line in the order of succession.

“The First Anti-Corruption Sentencing Court of the capital, without entering into further considerations of a legal order, unanimously decides to annul the order to open the trial dated January 18, 2022,” announced Chief Justice Germán Ramos after almost three hours of debate.

The virtual session began at 9 am local time, but two hours later it had failed to proceed amid notorious technical difficulties.

Legal teams also denounced denounced that several of the 75 witnesses listed to render testimony had not been summoned to the hearing.

Áñez joined from the Miraflores prison and was accompanied by Norka Cuéllar, one of her lawyers who had already pointed out the trial could be postponed.

Outside the Courthouse groups of protesters either demanded Áñez's release while wanted her convicted. Clashes ensued between rival groups and also with law enforcement officers, it was reported.

Áñez's lawyers had requested she be allowed to be released for the duration of the trial but the magistrates decided she should better remain under preventive detention.

In addition Áñez, also unjder trial are former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Williams Kaliman, who is currently at large; former chief of staff Flavio Gustavo Arce; former Army Chief Pastor Mendieta; former Air Force Chief Gonzalo Terceros and former Navy Chief Palmiro Jarjury, as well as other senior officers.