New IA-63 Pampa takes to the skies for further testing

15th Tuesday, February 2022 - 10:21 UTC Full article

FAdeA also plans to deliver three new Pampas in 2024 in addition to converting old ones to the most recent version

Argentine-built jet training aircraft IA-63 Pampa III Block II AR-005 made its maiden flight last week at the Argentine Aircraft Factory (FAdeA) – First flight of the Pampa III AR-005, it was announced.

The new version of the already proven Pampa went through its first functional verification flight at the Military Aviation School.

According to FAdeA, the flight lasted just under 30 minutes and consisted of “…the execution of the first manufacturing registration flight card, verifying the conditions of opening to flight, performance in acceleration, stop and takeoff. An altitude of 6500 Ft was reached and the behavior of the aircraft commands in different FLAPS configurations was also verified…”

Unit 1034 is one of the six aircraft FAdeA plans to complete and deliver to the Argentine Air Force in the 2021-2023 period, as agreed upon by local authorities back in October of 2021.

In addition to the delivery of six Pampa III Block II, three IA-63 Pampa II are to be converted to Pampa III Block II. FAdeA also plans to deliver three Pampa III Block II in 2024.

FAdeA also reported that prior to its delivery, the 1034 has to undergo further testing, which includes reachinbg an altitude of 20,000 feet.