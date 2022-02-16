Falklands Government reiterates the need to respect human rights and democratic liberties of the Falklands' nation

16th Wednesday, February 2022 - 09:50 UTC

MLA Teslyn Barkman said FIG has anticipated the increasing rhetoric about Falklands self determination, because 2022 is the 40th anniversary of the Liberation

“We once again would like to make it absolutely clear that our relationship with the UK is by choice, a reciprocal partnership”.

On Tuesday the Falklands government in an official release reiterated the need for human rights and democratic liberties of the Falklands' nation to be respected, particularly self-determination.

A right of all nations which was confirmed by an overwhelming support from the Falklands' people in the 2013 referendum, when they decided to remain as a British Overseas Territory and retain close links with the UK. So let the Falklands' people get on with their lives and develop the country, as successfully as they have done in the last forty years since Liberation.

Follows the release:

“In light of recent efforts to ramp up international lobbying on the topic of the Falkland Islands sovereignty, elected representatives of the Falkland Islands Government wish to reiterate the need for both human and democratic liberties to be respected, particularly in terms of the undeniable right of a nation to self-determination.

”Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Teslyn Barkman, said: “We had already anticipated that we would see increasing rhetoric about Falkland Islands sovereignty in 2022 – given that it is the 40th anniversary of our liberation. However, while we are using this opportunity to show the world what we have done with our hard-won freedom and the achievements we have made since 1982, unfortunately there continue to be others who want to enforce their erroneous views on our self-determination, and who, in the interests of expanding or enhancing their economic power, choose to ignore the fundamental rights of Falkland Islanders. People who have never been here, have no first-hand knowledge of our home, our people, or – so it would appear – our true history.

“Therefore, we once again would like to make it absolutely clear that our relationship with the UK is by choice. It is a reciprocal partnership that we value highly – as demonstrated by our 2013 referendum, where 99.8% of voters chose to remain a British Overseas Territory – and we were pleased and heartened at the amount of support we have received in the media and online in the past week, from both UK government officials and members of the British public. Such sentiments are very much appreciated, particularly at this time, and lend further strength to our prevailing message of being left in peace to live our lives and develop our country as we see fit on behalf of current and future generations.”