Tall ships gather at Rio de Janeiro for naval parade

17th Thursday, February 2022 - 09:48 UTC Full article

Colombia's ARC 20 de Julio has participated in several Antarctica campaigns

Ships from all navies in the region keep arriving at Río de Janeiro for the Velas Latinoamérica 2022 (Latin American Sails 2022) parade scheduled for Feb. 22

Colombia's ARC 20 de Julio made it there after 21 days at sea and over 3,900 nautical miles from Cartagena, while Argentina's ARA Libertad made its entry into port with its sails unfurled in the colors of the Argentine flag and that of the host country as the Brazilian Navy Band welcomed training ships from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

These two ships will join Brazil's Cisne Blanco, Argentine Coast Guard's Bernardo Houssay, Ecuador's Guayas, Peru's Unión and Uruguay's Capitán Miranda.

Admiral Gabriel Alfonso Pérez Garcés, Commander of the Colombian Navy, will be present at the naval parade together with the commanders of the participating navies to receive the different crews that will participate in this journey that spans Latin America.

The OPV ARC 20 de Julio was Colombia's first Exclusive Zone Patrol Boat built in the country and has been deployed in several expeditions to Antarctica.

The attending sailors are to take part in several engagements ranging from visits lo local museums to sports activities at the Recreational Center of the Naval Fusiliers of the Brazilian Navy.

All tall ships moored at Rio de Janeiro will also be open to the general public, albeit under sanitary restrictions set forth by the host country.

The ARA Libertad will then set sail for Punta del Este and Montevideo.