Falklands' Chamber of Commerce organizes First Environmental Business Symposium

18th Friday, February 2022 - 09:24 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Chamber of Commerce has announced the first Falkland Islands Environmental Business Symposium, will be held at 12:30 on the 18th of March. The Chamber is bringing together speakers from organizations across the Falklands to share knowledge and discuss what businesses can do to reduce or offset their environmental impacts.

With global climate change becoming an ever-present concern, Falklands businesses see it as more important than ever to consider their long-term effects on the local and global environment, and how they can continue to flourish in the future.

The range of topics to discuss include, What local organizations are already doing; How environmentally friendly changes can benefit business; How businesses are redefining the meaning of ‘value’; and What new business opportunities may arise from these changes.

Chamber Chair, Mike Summers, said “The whole world is coming to terms with the necessary move from hydrocarbons to renewable energy, from single-use to reusable, and re-evaluating their sustainable practices. The Falklands must embrace these changes. There will be adjustments required in the way we do things, but there will also be exciting new opportunities for businesses to invest in sustainable development, logistics, tourism and production.”

The overall aim of the Falkland Islands Environmental Business Symposium is to make progress towards agreeing to an environmental pledge that organizations working in the Falkland Islands can sign up to. With speakers from SAERI, Falklands Conservation, eLink, Georgia Seafoods and RSK Falkland Islands participating, the packed afternoon will showcase the work the Falkland Islands private sector is already doing to make impactful changes.

Mike Summers concluded, “This is the Chamber’s first step to a shared environmental vision for our business community, and we look forward to working with all sectors of the community in a common purpose, to help create a safe and prosperous future for all.”

