Uruguay has what world investors need, President Lacalle tells Dubai fair

22nd Tuesday, February 2022 - 10:50 UTC Full article

In a turbulent world, Uruguay has peace tIn a turbulent world, Uruguay has peace to offer, Lacalle highlightedo offer, Lacalle highlighted

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou told attendees at the Expo Dubai 2022 international fair that the private sector made a country thrive and urged investors to pour into the South American country to become “owners, partners or shareholders of the food generation.”

The head of state made those remarks during Uruguay Day at the mega event at the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“We need support and partners. We want them to invest and be owners, partners or shareholders of the food generation,” Lacalle said.

Lacalle's entourage also featured First Lady Lorena Ponce de León, and Ministers Francisco Bustillo (Foreign Affairs), Azucena Arbeleche (Finance); Omar Paganini (Industry, Energy and Mining), Fernando Mattos (Agriculture) and Tabaré Viera (Tourism).

“We repeat and we are convinced that the private sector is what makes a thriving country and makes it progress. It is the Government that has to generate clear regulations so that one can, over the years, plan their activity and thus generate prosperity,” the president said.

Lacalle also pointed out there were four elements in Uruguay's national coat of arms and that one of them is the horse, which represented freedom, as he highlighted the mutual equestrian tradition between Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates.

“Uruguayan entrepreneurs who are here can testify that we have something to offer the world: stability,” Lacalle stressed. He added that whoever is President of Uruguay at the next exhibition will also be able to continue talking about freedom.

In a turbulent world, Uruguay ensures contracts, laws, institutions and, above all, peace, the President underscored before businessmen and international fund managers.