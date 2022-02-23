No more caps for parties in Uruguay, if attendees are vaxxed

Uruguayan health authorities Wednesday said they favored no more capacity caps for parties and indoor events for fully vaccinated people. Health Minister Daniel Salinas said his office “recommends allowing the development of all types of activity outdoors, with 100% capacity and without vaccine control.”

Salinas also said during a press conference that those type of events will no longer be limited in their duration as well.

The Minister also explained days ahead of the start of the 2022 school year that students will not be required to isolate “if they are fully vaccinated.”

In the event of an outbreak in a class, “children and adolescents who suffered from COVID-19 in the last 60 days will not be quarantined,“ Salinas said.

Pupils will also be spared those requirements ”if they have two or three vaccines according to the schedule for their age and comorbidity status,” the Minister went on.

On the other hand, those who have taken one dose of immunizer or are flatly unvaccinated or have had the disease more than 60 days before “may be reinstated on the eighth day of the last exposure, and do not require a test,” the health official pointed out.

At college level, “quarantine is not going to be requested in any case, only self-monitoring of symptoms and immediate consultation if you have symptoms,” Salinas added.

Teachers and school staff with three or two doses will not be quarantined either, but they will if they have taken one or no dose, the Minister underlined.

For those with three doses, “testing is on the fifth day of the last exposure.” In the case of those with two doses, the test is “at the beginning [of the outbreak] and another after five days, the same as for the non-vaccinated.”